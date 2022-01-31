Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Altice USA accounts for 1.4% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.88% of Altice USA worth $82,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 703.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.85. 52,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,360,532. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

