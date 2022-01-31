Senator Investment Group LP Acquires Shares of 660,000 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 660,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,109,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.02. 11,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.71 and a 200 day moving average of $155.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $114.13 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.