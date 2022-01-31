Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.