Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $10.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $70.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

