Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 18,800 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 1.33% of Lincoln National worth $164,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,668,000 after buying an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.06. 3,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.