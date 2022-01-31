Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.04

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 4762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth about $3,242,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,325,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

