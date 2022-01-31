TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.05

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.05 and last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFII. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in TFI International by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.