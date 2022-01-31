Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.90 and last traded at C$39.73. 194,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,005,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.56.

The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.85.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

