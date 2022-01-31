Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.78 on Monday, reaching $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

