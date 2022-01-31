Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Codex DNA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,082,000. 23.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ DNAY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

