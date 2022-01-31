CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CVV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,263. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVV. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CVD Equipment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.