CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the December 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CVV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,263. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.58.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.
Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.