Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $45,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $148.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,800. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

