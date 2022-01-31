Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $67,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $603,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,816. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.