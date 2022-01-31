$709.10 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post sales of $709.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.50 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $580.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,993 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,774,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,374. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.