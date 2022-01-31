DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $610,188.00

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and $610,188.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,515,511 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

