Only1 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $590,585.00 (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. Only1 has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $590,585.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Only1 Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

