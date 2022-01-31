YF Link Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $73.30 or 0.00195921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $527,586.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YF Link

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

