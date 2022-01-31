Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,486,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPDI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,574,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,393,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

