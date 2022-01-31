Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $133,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $355.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

