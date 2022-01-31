Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,126,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,002 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $62,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 220.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,847,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after buying an additional 33,426 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. 14,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.