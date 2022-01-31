Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $166.02 Million Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,995,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises 1.5% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.74% of CNH Industrial worth $166,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after buying an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $625,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CNH Industrial by 103.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 518,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,441 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 35.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,301. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

