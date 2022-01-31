Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises 1.0% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $118,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS traded up $2.40 on Monday, reaching $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,374. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.42 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,466.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $175.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.