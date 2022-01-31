-$0.16 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,653. MediWound has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MediWound by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.