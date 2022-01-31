Senvest Management LLC Buys 423,990 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Quidel accounts for 3.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $122,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.64. 2,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,013. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $258.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.