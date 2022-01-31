Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,286,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163,388 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vera Bradley worth $21,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

VRA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.