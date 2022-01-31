Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $304.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.