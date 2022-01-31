Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,895 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,982 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.61 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

