Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.19 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

