Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up about 1.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chewy by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,694,000 after acquiring an additional 377,614 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 36,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,407. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2,197.50 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,834 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

