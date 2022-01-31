Force Hill Capital Management LP Invests $21.52 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,516,000. Analog Devices makes up about 5.3% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,493. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

