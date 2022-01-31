HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 72.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in HealthEquity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,079. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -731.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.66. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.