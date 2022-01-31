FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,771 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

