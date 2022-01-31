Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 29,162.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 98,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $199.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.61. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.73.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

