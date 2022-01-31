Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COUP. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,547. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

