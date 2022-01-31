Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 45,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ping Identity by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,900. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

