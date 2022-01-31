Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

