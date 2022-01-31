Bell Investment Advisors Inc Invests $2.20 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $406.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $425.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $341.40 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

