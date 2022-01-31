Fire Lotto (FLOT) Trading Up 20.8% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $451,852.37 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fire Lotto has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00252833 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006959 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000891 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.01129145 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

