California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Review

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.53, suggesting that its stock price is 653% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.06 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for California Beach Restaurants and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.67%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.3% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

