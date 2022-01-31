Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Investment analysts at Dawson James began coverage on shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SFET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,142. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.98.

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

