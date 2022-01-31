Metahero Price Up 7.2% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $279.26 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00113860 BTC.

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

