LABS Group (LABS) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.50 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $67,725.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00048045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.80 or 0.06938729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,612.12 or 0.99542350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003120 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

