Morgan Stanley Increases Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $108.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s current price.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE NUE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.46. 18,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,750. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Nucor by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.