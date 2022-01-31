Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for WPP (WPP)

WPP (NYSE: WPP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2022 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

1/27/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – WPP was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2022 – WPP is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of WPP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.14. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,359. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $82.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in WPP by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 144,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WPP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 582,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WPP by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

