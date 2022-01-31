Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 4,217 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.