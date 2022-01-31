Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 169,100 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 169,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. Prudential comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,518,000 after purchasing an additional 423,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PUK opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

