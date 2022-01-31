SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,228,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,733,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $345.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.59. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $300.14 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

