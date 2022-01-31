Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $197.81 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,211,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715,489 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stantec were worth $197,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,137. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.69.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

