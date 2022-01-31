Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $8.70 on Monday, reaching $200.13. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,768. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.48.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

