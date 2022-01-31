MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 158.1% in January

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $17.21. 25,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. MS&AD Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.